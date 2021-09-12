What to know about Green Bay Packers number 17, wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round in 2014. He has developed into one of the top receivers in the NFL.

How long has Adams played for the Packers

This is his ninth season.

Has he played for other teams?

No. He was drafted by the Packers in the second round in 2014.

Where is Adams from?

Redwood City, Calif. He attended Fresno State University.

What is Adams known for

Adams has become one of the most consistent receivers in Packers history. He set a team record for receptions in a season last year with 115 and tied Sterling Sharpe's mark of 18 touchdown receptions in a season. Since 2016, Adams leads the NFL with 58 receiving touchdowns, 11 more than any other player over that span.

While Adams is not the fastest receiver, he's among the best due to his ability to run all his routes with complete precision.

How tall is Adams?

The 28-year old Adams is 6-foot 1 and weighs 216 pounds

Family

Adams is married to Devanne Villarreal. The couple has a daughter, Deja Leigh, who will turn 2 years old in October.

Other facts

Adams played basketball in high school and was recruited by Fresno State, California, Hawaii, and San Diego State.