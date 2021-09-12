Packers quarterback Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers in fourth quarter, makes NFL debut

It was mop-up duty, but not the kind of cleanup job Packers quarterback Jordan Love was hoping for.

Love made his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter during an ugly Green Bay loss.

With his team down 38-3 during an absolutely dreadful opening day performance, Love entered the game midway through the fourth quarter and finished the game for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Love was 5 of 7 for 68 yards. He lost a fumble in the red zone on Green Bay's final possession.

