What to know about Green Bay Packers number 23, cornerback Jaire Alexander

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is approaching true super-stardom as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. The Packers likely need to prioritize a contract extension for their top defensive back soon.

How long has Alexander played for the Packers

This is his fourth season.

Has he played for other teams?

No. The Packers drafted Alexander with their first pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Where is Alexander from?

Alexander was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Charlotte, N.C. He played college football at Louisville.

What is Alexander known for?

Alexander has become a true shutdown cornerback as quarterbacks often don't even throw to his side of the field. He led the Packers in passes defensed (13) for a third straight season despite finishing with one interception. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2020.

How tall is Alexander?

5-10

Family

Alexander is single.

Other facts

Alexander sometimes practices Yoga. He claims to prefer hot yoga, but also has attended goat yoga classes.