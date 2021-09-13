Green 19 podcast: Packers outcoached, outclassed in embarrassing loss to New Orleans Saints

In one of their worst opening losses in team history, the Packers looked like they were coming off a 4-12 season, not back-to-back NFC Championship games. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood try to explain all the things that went wrong in the team's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and figure out where they go from here.

