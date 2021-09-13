PACKERS

Packers-Saints fan ratings: How low do they go? Pretty low

Larry Gallup
Packers News
Green Bay Packers fans were in no mood to see the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season opener Sunday as anything other than a terrible all-around performance.

All but one position group got an average score of less than two, on a one-to-five scale, from about 1,400 people who voted in our postgame ratings.

At the bottom of the bunch were the quarterbacks, with a 1.3 rating. Though backup Jordan Love finished up the game and lost a fumble, it's safe to say most of this rating was about Aaron Rodgers, with two interceptions, 133 yards and an abysmal 36.8 passer rating.

The coaching staff didn't fare much better, with a 1.4 rating. The defense, which allowed five touchdown passes by new Saints starter Jameis Winston and 171 total rushing yards, got low marks across the board — 1.5 for the defensive backs and defensive line, 1.6 for the linebackers.

The rest of the offense was barely better — 1.6 for the offensive line and 1.8 for the running backs and receivers.

Only the special teams almost approached average, at 2.3.

If you still want to vote, you can here:

