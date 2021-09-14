What to know about Green Bay Packers number 2, kicker Mason Crosby

Kicker Mason Crosby ranks No. 1 on the Green Bay Packers' all-time scoring list.

How long has Crosby played for the Packers?

He is in his 15th season.

Has he played for other teams?

No.

Where is Crosby from?

He was born in Lubbock, Texas. He played college football at Colorado.

What is Crosby known for?

He kicked a key 57-yard field goal against Detriot last season. He ranks No. 20 in NFL history in scoring. Crosby set a single-season franchise record (min. one attempt per game) for FG percentage when he connected on all 16 attempts in 2020 (100.0 pct.), eclipsing his mark (2019) and K Jan Stenerud's mark (1981) of 91.67 pct. (22 of 24). He scored in 142 consecutive regular-season games before seeing his streak snapped at Arizona in 2015, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind only Ryan Longwell (144 games, 1997-2005).

What are Mason Crosby's nicknames?

The Penguin and Mr. Magic Leg.

How tall is Crosby?

He is 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds.

How old is Crosby?

He's 37 years old.

Who is Mason Crosby's family?

He and his wife, Molly, have a 11-year-old son, Nolan, an 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte, a 6-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and 4-year-old twin daughters, Felicity and Christine. His parents are Jim and Karen Crosby. He has a brother, Rees, and a sister, Ashley.

Other facts

His father was a running back in college at Texas-El Paso. He partnered with the Radio City Rockettes dance team as part of an advance promotional event prior to their visit to Green Bay for a performance during the 2008 regular season. Well known for a routine that features their trademark kicking steps, the dancers joined Crosby at Ray Nitschke Field to receive instruction on football-kicking techniques. He participated in the Brett Favre, Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson celebrity softball games, the Edgar Bennett Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon, the Al Harris Stars and Strikes celebrity bowling event, the Greg Jennings Celebrity golf event, the Coaches Classic Golf Tournament in Las Vegas and the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner Ball. He has rung bells for The Salvation Army during the holidays, attended the local Families of Children With Cancer holiday party, spoken to area high school students about the value of an education and the importance of staying in school, and donated autographed footballs and jerseys to his hometown high school for separate fundraisers.