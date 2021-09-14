What to know about Green Bay Packers number 31, safety Adrian Amos

Safety Adrian Amos tied a career-high with two interceptions last year.

How long has Amos played for the Packers?

He is in his third season.

Has he played for other teams?

Yes. He played for the Chicago Bears from 2015-'18.

Where is Amos from?

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He played college football for Penn State.

What is Amos known for?

He is one of eight defensive backs in the NFL to start all 48 games from 2018-'20. He is tied for No. 2 in the NFL with two interceptions in the postseason since 2018. According to stathead.com, was one of six players listed as a safety or defensive back in 2020 to register 60-plus solo tackles, two-plus INTs, two-plus sacks and five-plus passes defensed (Budda Baker, Malcolm Jenkins, Kenny Moore, Jordan Poyer and Khari Willis). He was named as a Pro Bowl alternate in his first season with the Packers in 2019.

What is Adrian Amos' nickname?

Smash.

How tall is Amos?

He is 6-foot and 214 pounds.

How old is Amos

He's 28 years old.

Other facts

Attends Buck games. He is the founder of The I'm Still Here Foundation, which raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease and helps underserved youth. Has a great sense of humor. Personally donated $100,000 to programs that gave supplies to people struggling during COVID. Donated $1,000 per tackle in 2020 to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter. Surprised members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay with a holiday shopping spree in 2019. In 2016, he won the Brian Piccolo Award.