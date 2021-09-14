What to know about Green Bay Packers number 69, left tackle David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers' star left tackle David Bakhtiari is recovering from a torn ACL. He is expected to join the team after the midpoint of the season.

How long has Bakhtiari played for the Packers?

He is in his ninth year.

Has he played for other teams?

No.

Where is Bakhtiari from?

He was born in San Mateo, California. He played college football at Colorado.

What is Bahktiari known for?

He is one of just two Green Bay offensive tackles in team history (Forrest Gregg, 1962-67) to earn AP All-Pro recognition in five-plus consecutive seasons. In 2013, he became the first rookie to start every game at left tackle for Green Bay since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978. He became just the fourth Green Bay rookie to start the season opener at LT since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger and the first since Ken Ruettgers in 1985. He was the only rookie in the NFL to start all 16 games at left tackle in 2013.

What are David Bakhtiari's nicknames?

The Persian Aversion, Big Germ, Big Perm, Big Worm and Bak.

How tall is Bakhtiari?

He is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

How old is Bakhtiari?

He's 29 years old.

Who is David Bakhtiari's family?

His wife is named Frankie. His parents are Karl and Debbie Bakhtiari. He has an older brother, Eric, who played defensive end for the Tennessee Titans.

Other facts

His last name is pronounced bock-tee-r-ee. He is the cousin of former CNN anchor Rudi Bahktiar. He likes to chug beers at Bucks games. He lettered in lacrosse as a sophomore and as a junior in college, winning the Lock Down Award as the team's top hitter. He bungee jumped off bridges during a vacation in New Zealand. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $105.5 million contract extension on Nov. 15, 2020 that would make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.