What to know about Green Bay Packers number 7, punter Corey Bojorquez

The Green Bay Packers are counting on Corey Bojorquez to improve their punting game.

How long has Bojorquez played for the Packers?

This is his first season

Has he played for other teams?

Yes. He played for Buffalo from 2018-'20. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and punted seven times in the preseason.

Where is Bojorquez from?

He was born in Bellflower, California. He played college football at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, before transferring to New Mexico.

What is Bojorquez known for?

Last season, he led the NFL with a gross punting average of 50.8 yards, which also set the Bills' single-season franchise record. He had a career-long 74-yard punt last year. Over three seasons (2018-20), he played in 40 regular-season games for the Bills and averaged 45.0 yards (39.7 net avg.) on 165 punts with a long of 72 yards and 74 punts landing inside the 20-yard line. He originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

How tall is Bojorquez?

He is 6 feet and weighs 217 pounds.

How old is Bojorquez?

He's 25 years old.

Who is Corey Bojorquez's family?

He is married to Diana Wong. His parents are Ivan and Brandy Bojorquez. He has three siblings: Levi, Moz and Bela

Other facts

He asked Aaron Rodgers for his throwback jersey after the Packers beat the Bills, 22-0, at Lambeau Field in 2018 but did not get it. He is right-handed, but punts left-footed. He is an ordained minister. His favorite Disney character is Simba.