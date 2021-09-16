Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery tests positive for COVID-19, source says

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have their first player or coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season, but because he was vaccinated, there’s a chance he could be back for the Monday night game against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive this week, a source told PackersNews. He is the only Packers coach or player to have tested positive since training camp began in late July.

The entire Packers coaching staff is vaccinated, so Montgomery can return if he is showing no symptoms and has had two negative tests 24 hours apart.

No other member of the coaching staff has tested positive, a source said.

PackersNews decided to name Montgomery because he was not on the practice field Thursday and a report that an assistant coach had tested positive would have made it obvious it was him. The Packers declined to comment on the test, but they will have to identify him as being part of the COVID-19 protocol if he is unable to take part in the Lions game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't want to discuss personal health matters and would say only that Montgomery wouldn't be at practice Thursday.

If Montgomery had not been vaccinated, he would have been forced to separate himself from the team for a minimum of two weeks. Instead, he could be back within a few days, providing he tests negative on consecutive days.

There was a report Tuesday that multiple New Orleans Saints coaches had tested positive for COVID-19 after their 38-3 victory over the Packers at Jacksonville. The NFL does intensive contract tracing, requiring all players and staff members to wear GPS trackers so they can determine how close someone has been to an infected person and for how long.

Typically, coaches greet each other before and after the game, but since it was an outdoor venue, the risk level is considered lower for becoming infected.

So far, the Packers haven’t deemed anyone a close contact. Players are tested once a week unless they haven’t been vaccinated, in which case they must test every day.