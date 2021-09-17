Green 19 podcast: Are the Packers missing some of that Jamaal Williams juice that the Detroit Lions now enjoy?
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
The listless Packers sure looked like they could have used running back Jamaal Williams' enthusiasm against New Orleans. He'll be around Monday night, but he'll be wearing a Detroit Lions uniform. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood address Williams' return as well as the importance of their Week 2 matchup with their NFC North foe.
