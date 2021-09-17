Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to miss at least three weeks on injured reserve

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers Za’Darius Smith is being “shut down” because his injured back did not respond well to playing 18 snaps against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said that Smith would go on injured reserve, which means he will be out a minimum of three weeks.

LaFleur said the decision was made because the Packers want Smith on the field as a full-time player and to do so, they feel he needs more time to rehab his back. He said they could have gone along playing him in spots, but thought it was better for the long-term to get him completely healthy.

"It's a matter of just, do you keep them in a limited role, or do you shut them down for a while, try to get them healthy and then get them up to the snap count that we we'd like them to be, just like he's been in the past because he's such an impact player?" LaFleur said. "So it's just the route that we thought was best long term."

To fill Smith’s spot on the 53-man roster, the Packers signed 6-2, 262-pound outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Hamilton was released on the final cut and re-signed a short time later.

The Packers will have to keep him on the roster a minimum of three weeks, per league rules.

Hamilton won’t be able to fill Smith’s role as a pass rusher, but at 260 pounds, he should give them more strength on the edge in the run game.

Asked what the Packers would lose not having Smith in the lineup, LaFleur said, "Well, he's a disruptive force. He's a game wrecker. Certainly, I think he's a guy that the offense has to account for on every play, where he's at, where's the line? How are you going to protect against a guy like that? Because if you give them those one-on-one matchups, he can make a play. So yeah, he's certainly proven his worth over the last couple of years."

With Smith out, Rashan Gary will start opposite Preston Smith for the second consecutive week and Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers will play a lot more.

Smith’s injury has plagued him since training camp began when the Packers put him on the non-football injury list. He tried to come back for one day in mid-August but proved unready.

He practiced in pads for the first time last week and in his dozen and a half snaps, didn’t have to come off the field after any play. He even had a crushing hit on quarterback Jameis Winston that was called for unnecessary roughness. LaFleur said Thursday the league let him know it was an improper call.

The Packers have not said exactly what Smith’s injury is, but back injuries can be hard to come back from. LaFleur said there was nothing specific that Smith did against the Saints that caused a setback, but he was unable to practice both days because of the back.

Smith has not spoken to reporters since coming to camp and has done most of his communicating with social media. His latest was to post “Wow” on Twitter when he was not elected as a team captain.