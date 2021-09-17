'We could see Rodgers go big here.' How national writers and oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Lions game

It's time to get off the ledge after the Green Bay Packers' 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in the opener.

But questions still abound heading into the Pack's Monday night game with the Detroit Lions.

Will the Green Bay defense still stink worse than a the brick of limberger cheese you left in your car on a 90-degree day?

Will Aaron Rodgers be Aaron Rodgers instead of Brett Hundley?

Are the Lions the worst thing to come out of Detroit since the Edsel?

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game.

CBS Sports

Jordan Dajai wrote: "If Green Bay plays like it did on Sunday, the Packers really could lose this game. Still, I don't anticipate that happening. Rodgers returns to Green Bay to play a team the Packers know very well in prime time. I don't think laying 11 points with the Packers is going to be one of my best bets of the week, but that's probably where I'm leaning."

ESPN

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers a 69.9% chance to win.

WynnBET

The Packers are 10.5-point favorites at home against the Lions with an over/under of 48.0 points.

FiveThirtyEight.com

Packers have an 80% win probability

Sporting News

Bill Bender wrote: "The Packers didn't look like a team that should be favored by double digits after putting up a league-low 229 yards in Week 1. Green Bay has won the last four meetings, but three of those games were decided by seven points or less. Detroit showed fight in a comeback in Week 1, too. Aaron Rodgers gets the Packers back on track, but it's not easy. Pick: Packers 31, Lions 24."

Fansided

Christian Borman wrote: "In Week 2, the Packers will have their home opener against the Lions, a team that is definitely in a rebuild. They are the popular pick to finish last in the NFC North and a team that will be competing for the first overall pick this offseason. After trading Matthew Stafford away to the Rams, the Lions will start Jared Goff. They also lost their top receivers in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. It looks like Quintez Cephus and Tyrell Williams will replace them. Not exactly an upgrade. While the Lions will be bad, it’s going to be hard for any team to lose 17 straight games. At the end of the day, I think the Packers are just too talented and well-coached. Green Bay rolls at home against the Lions. Packers 31, Lions 14."

Pro Football Network

Ben Rolfe wrote: "After Week 1, this is a terrifying Monday Night Football matchup. Until the fourth quarter, the Lions were a borderline unwatchable team. They picked it up in the fourth quarter, but can they do it for four quarters in Week 2? As for the Packers, they are going to be in revenge mode. After a week of people questioning whether the Packers should have moved on from him, we could see Rodgers go big here. Packers 33, Lions 10."