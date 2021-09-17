PACKERS

What you need to know about watching the Packers-Lions 'Monday Night Football' game

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1).

WHEN: 7:15 pm. CDT on Monday.

WHERE: Lambeau Field.

TV: ESPN with Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sidelines).

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead, 104-72-7.

LINE: Packers by 11½.

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees.

SURFACE: SIS Grass.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (28-9) vs. Lions' Dan Campbell (5-9).

NFLLive scoreboard, box scores

ROSTERS, STATSPackers | Lions 

