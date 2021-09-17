What you need to know about watching the Packers-Lions 'Monday Night Football' game
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1).
WHEN: 7:15 pm. CDT on Monday.
WHERE: Lambeau Field.
TV: ESPN with Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sidelines).
RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.
SERIES: Packers lead, 104-72-7.
LINE: Packers by 11½.
WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees.
SURFACE: SIS Grass.
COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (28-9) vs. Lions' Dan Campbell (5-9).
