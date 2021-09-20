Lil Wayne returns to Lambeau Field for home opener on Monday night, but Packers take a while to pump up the volume

It's no secret that Lil Wayne is a Green Bay football fanatic.

The legendary rapper is so loyal to the Packers and the emerald and gold uniforms, he even penned a song about the franchise -- Twice.

He's given a seal of approval for quarterback Jordan Love.

And when he wasn't dropping "Green and Yellow" for Packer Nation, last season, he was leading them in Wisconsin's favorite polka two years ago.

That's a true understanding of the cheesehead target audience.

Lil Wayne returned to Green Bay Monday night for the Packers' home opener.

Unfortunately, a few of the lyrics in his tune dedicated to the Packers were working out in the Lions' favor during the first half Monday night when Jared Goff and the Lions torched the Packers' defensive backs and took a surprising 17-14 lead.

But in the third quarter, his first Packer anthem rang true as the team exploded for 21 straight points including the third and fourth touchdowns by Aaron Jones.

"We got the ball, you know we're scoring."

I mean c'mon, it was Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field against the Lions.

That's usually multiple Lambeau leaps and sweet music.