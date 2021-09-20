Guard Lucas Patrick, safety Darnell Savage active for Packers against Lions

GREEN BAY -There's a double dose of good news for the Green Bay Packers as they enter Monday night's matchup with the Detroit Lions: They'll have their full secondary and offensive line intact.

Safety Darnell Savage and left guard Lucas Patrick are active against the Lions. Both left last week's opener against the New Orleans Saints with injuries, but returned to practice by Saturday and are available.

Savage injured his shoulder on an interception that was nullified because of a Za'Darius Smith roughing-the-passer penalty. He was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report.

Patrick exited the opener with a concussion on the game's final play. He was limited in Saturday's practice and listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Packers' six inactive players against the Lions are tight end ﻿Josiah Deguara﻿ (concussion), outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton, center Jake Hanson﻿, defensive lineman Jack Heflin﻿, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles﻿ and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring). Deguara was listed as doubtful, while Scott was already ruled out.

Before Monday's game, the Packers elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active against brother Amon-Ra St. Brown, a Lions rookie receiver.

For the Lions, top receiver Tyrell Williams (brain injury) is out along with defensive linemen Kevin Strong (concussion) and Austin Bryant, running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Corey Ballentine.