Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions fan ratings: Offense's scores aren't as offensive as last week

Well, that was better — at least on offense.

With abysmal ratings after an abysmal performance in the season opener last week against New Orleans, the Green Bay Packers' offense bounced back Monday night against Detroit — and the fans recognized it.

At the top of their appreciation list were the running backs, who got a 4.4 average rating on a one-to-five scale from about 400 people who voted in our fan ratings after the Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. Aaron Jones led the backs with four touchdowns — three receiving and one rushing — and 115 total yards.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who got a 1.3 average score last week, got the next-highest score at 4.0 with his 22-for-27, 255-yard, four-touchdown performance.

The receivers, with Davante Adams making eight catches for 121 yards, were next at 3.8, followed by the offensive line at 3.3.

Two other groups — the coaches and the special teams — topped a 3.0 rating, with the coaches at 3.2 and the special teams at 3.1.

The defense's ratings were, appropriately enough, half-good. The linebackers and defensive backs both had 2.6 average scores, while the defensive line got the worst score, at 2.3.

