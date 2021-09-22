Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says it's 'ridiculous' to give platforms to those who take shots at his personal life

Aaron Rodgers had one word in his postgame news conference Monday night to describe a media member's stance that questioned his offseason activities and how that played into his Week 1 performance.

And then he gave a wink. It was a reminder that he's listening or at least has people listening for him and that he'll defend himself. Oh, and he'll let his play — which he has done throughout his Hall of Fame career — do the talking as well.

"I just think people like to say a lot of bulls--- and it's nice to come back in here after a game like that," said Rodgers, after the Packers' 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."

Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in helping the Packers score 21 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a home-opening win after trailing 17-14 at halftime. It followed a 15-for-28, zero-touchdown, two-interception performance against the New Orleans Saints in a 38-3 loss. The three-time NFL MVP appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday and expounded on how he views the media, if the detractors bother him and if it surprises him when he hears people get personal in their takes.

He's clearly tired and fed up with them.

"It’s a combination," Rodgers said during his 35-plus minute talk with McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk. "On one hand it's absolute horse s--- to give a platform to people who have no idea, know nothing about my mental state, my focus, my work habits, people that haven't been around me, they're not in my life, I don't have communication with them, they're not in the locker room. It’s chicken s---. It’s so ridiculous.

"On the flip side of that in this day and age in the media, it’s all about clicks and hits and views. The actual opinions garnering the most attention are most outlandish.

"It's not even overreaction Monday or Tuesday anymore. It's overreaction every time a microphone is in your face. Every time you're on a panel, it's who can say the most outlandish things, because that's going to get the most hits."

He said he doesn't think he needs to defend himself for people who "aren't worth spending time on" but will use his platforms when necessary.

"What's crazy to me is to let one storyline by a person who has no contact with me, zero relationship, that becomes some sort of narrative that's out there that now I somehow don't care about ball because of my Zen attitude in the offseason," Rodgers said. "That's the bulls--- I was talking about last night.

"I get it, but the truth and fact should not be replaced by conjecture, ill-founded conjecture," Rodgers added, "and when it is I'm thankful for this opportunity and my (news conferences) to be able to say 'hey look, just think about who's saying these things.' "

Rodgers and the media

Rodgers is known to be close to a select group of media members. He didn't talk much during the offseason when it was reported he wanted out of Green Bay. But he did go on ESPN's SportsCenter during Kenny Mayne's final show in May.

On Tuesday, Rodgers gave his take on "the media" from when he began his career to 2021. Rodgers said it's "way different" now.

"All these people who are on these shows believe they’re celebrities, believe they have a platform to use it to say whatever the hell they want and that's how they garner the attention, that's how they get promotions, that's how they get to be on multiple networks, that's how they get their name out there, how they get a blue check mark, get to go to the Met ball. That's the society we’re in now. When I first got into the league in 2005, social media wasn't a thing unless you had a MySpace.

"It wasn’t about your social media following, your likes, how many views on a page. It’s different, it's all about how many impressions you can have for things that you say."

'The Giver' is new recommendation in Aaron Rodgers' book club

First it was the "Alchemist," then it was "Where Men Win Glory," and this week it was "The Giver" by Lois Lowry in Rodgers' latest book recommendations.

Rodgers said "The Giver" is an "oldie but a goodie" and one he read for the fourth time last year.

"This book still stands up," said Rodgers, who added it was often on the reading list for elementary and middle-school students.

"The Giver" is a 1993 young adult dystopian fiction novel that's "super relatable with what we’re going through in society now."

He called the book "phenomenal" and an "easy read" that if you read 30 minutes a night you could finish it in a week.

