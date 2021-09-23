Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reveals his long hair 'has been a year in the making' for his Halloween costume

We now have the answers to the questions Packers fans have been wondering since they saw Aaron Rodgers return to Green Bay for the 2021 season.

No, this has nothing to do with his contract or whether he'll play for the Packers in 2022 and beyond.

It's about his hair. What's with those long locks? And does he plan on cutting it any time soon?

OK, a lot of fans might be more concerned about his play in this Super Bowl-or-bust season.

But his hair certainly gets its fair share of attention. In years past, the three-time NFL MVP has sported long hair or maybe a handlebar mustache during training camp. But he usually is clean shaven for the regular season.

More:'Purple Doritos,' Scorpions karaoke, Jack Handey: 10 fun things we learned about Aaron Rodgers from '10 Questions' podcast

More:Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Who's the GOAT in pop culture?

Not this year.

Rodgers revealed during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday that it all relates to his Halloween costume this year.

"This has been a year in the making for my costume," Rodgers said when asked about his look.

Rodgers said he's going as "somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."

RELATED:Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers come up big to lead Packers to 35-17 win over Lions

RELATED:Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says it's 'ridiculous' to give platforms to those who take shots at his personal life

So there you have it, Packers fans. The long hair is here to stay — at least for another six weeks.

Rodgers is known to celebrate Halloween over the years.

In 2019, he and then-girlfriend Danica Patrick went as characters from the 2004 movie "Napoleon Dynamite." Rodgers dressed as Uncle Rico.

Two years earlier, Rodgers went as Steve Zissou, a character played by Bill Murray in "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."

So what will this year's costume be that has everyone wondering?

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at (262) 446-6634 or christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.