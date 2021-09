How to watch Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' game

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0).

WHEN: 7:20 pm. CDT on Sunday.

WHERE: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

TV:NBC with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter). Also, WISN 12 in Milwaukee and WLUK 11 in Green Bay.

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead, 37-32-1.

LINE: 49ers by 3½.

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 76 degrees.

SURFACE: Grass.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (29-9) vs. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan (33-36).

NFL: Live scoreboard, box scores

ROSTERS, STATS: Packers | 49ers