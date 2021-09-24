Green 19 podcast: The Packers can't leave Levi's Stadium with a dud of a performance against the San Francisco 49ers

The Packers' only victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the Matt LaFleur era came when they beat coach Kyle Shanahan's injury-depleted team last year. Both teams are at full strength now and after a 1-1 start, the Packers could use a signature performance that shows they will be contenders in the NFC.

Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the matchups, assess injuries and try to figure out if defensive coordinator Joe Barry has what it takes to slow down Shanahan's offense in this nationally televised Sunday night game at Levi's Stadium.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.