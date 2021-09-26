Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King won't play against San Francisco 49ers due to illness

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - For the second straight day, a starter for the Green Bay Packers has been ruled out for their game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cornerback Kevin King will miss the game because of an illness, the team announced.

On Saturday, starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins was ruled out after missing practice all week because of an ankle injury suffered in the Packers' win Monday over Detroit.

King's injury should mean plenty of playing time for rookie first-rounder Eric Stokes and veteran Chandon Sullivan. Sullivan could slide into the slot, and the Packers also could give cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Darnell Savage some snaps there.