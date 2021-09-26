Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King inactive, tight end Josiah Deguara returns for game at San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - An illness made cornerback Kevin King a late scratch for Sunday night's game at the San Francisco 49ers.

King is inactive against the 49ers after being ruled out earlier Sunday. His illness is not related to COVID-19. The team would have to designate him as such, and it did not.

King was joined on the inactive list by left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who was ruled out Saturday because of an ankle injury. Jenkins played all 65 snaps against the Detroit Lions last Monday, some of which presumably were on the bad ankle. However, he did not practice this week, and was unable to recover in time to play against the 49ers.

Jenkins will be replaced in the lineup by Yosh Nijman, who will be making his first career start.

Safety Vernon Scott and outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton are also inactive.

Tight end Josiah Deguara is active for the first time since he dropped out of the Packers' opener with a concussion.

King's absence will force the Packers to reshuffle their secondary. The fifth-year veteran debuted as a slot corner against the Lions, supplanting Chandon Sullivan. The Packers could reinsert Sullivan in the slot, or use Jaire Alexander or safety Darnell Savage