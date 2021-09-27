Green 19 podcast: Packers, Aaron Rodgers have the last word in thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers looked like a completely different team than the one taken to the woodshed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood describe what they saw Sunday night at Levi's Stadium as well as assess what the thrilling 30-28 victory means for coach Matt LaFleur and his team in the coming weeks.

