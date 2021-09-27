Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers fan ratings: Rodgers rate is a winner

It wasn't just the last-half-minute drive that led to the winning field goal. But that sure helped.

Aaron Rodgers had another remarkable performance in a career full of them in the Green Bay Packers' 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Rodgers completed 22 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, but his stats don't tell the full story of the big plays he made. Rodgers' heroics earned him the best average rating of any position group, 4.5 on a one-to-five scale, from about 750 voters in our postgame fan ratings.

Rodgers' partner in sublime, Davante Adams, led the receivers' group to a 4.2 rating with his 12-catch, 132-yard performance. The offensive line, an already young group playing with two fill-in starters, kept Rodgers upright and the running game moving, earning a 4.2 rating, too. The running backs, with Aaron Jones running for 82 yards and a touchdown, got a 3.9 rating.

The fans also appreciated the coaching performance, giving the group a 3.9 rating.

On the defensive side, the play is improving - and so are the fans' marks. The defensive line and defensive backs got 3.6 ratings, while the linebackers got a 3.4. These come after sub-3.0 averages in the first two games.

Despite Mason Crosby's game-winning, 51-yard field, the special teams got the worst rating, at 3.0. That's likely reflective of the 49ers' 68-yard kick return that set up a late first-half touchdown.

