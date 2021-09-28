Aaron Rodgers says Sunday night's Packers win vs. the 49ers was 'a rough night' for those who say 'he doesn't care' about the game

After pondering retirement in the offseason and having the worst quarterback rating of his career in Week 1, questions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' commitment became a talking point in some circles.

Rodgers called that narrative "(b-------)."

Since the season opener, Rodgers has led the Packers to two victories, including a thrilling, game-winning drive in 37 seconds against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

But Rodgers continues to have strong words in postgame news conferences as well as on "The Pat McAfee Show" about those who want to discuss his desire for the game or for the team.

"Well, it’s a rough night, I guess, for some of those 'he doesn’t care' campers," Rodgers said on McAfee's show Tuesday. "I love the game, I love competing. There's nothing like it. There's nothing like having the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, late in the game. That's what we live for. That’s what we dream about. We don’t dream about kneel downs at the end of games. We dream about ... we got to go down and put the ball in position to either win it with a field goal or win it with a touchdown. That's what we dream about."

Rodgers said he's always been inspired by Super Bowl XXIII in 1989, a game best known for "The Drive," when Joe Montana drove the 49ers down the field 92 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter and connected with John Taylor for the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds on the clock.

"That's what I wanted to do," Rodgers said. "Drive your team down the field 92 yards and win a game."

On Sunday, with the Packers trailing for the first time, 28-27, after the 49ers scored a touchdown to take their first lead of the game with 37 seconds left, Rodgers led his own memorable drive.

The Packers had no timeouts, but Rodgers drove his team 42 yards on two pass plays — both to Davante Adams (25 yards and 17 yards) to set up the game-winning 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

"I was a San Fran fan my entire young life, so it always is a special place for me to come back to northern California, but I don’t need any extra motivation or inspiration," Rodgers said when asked about playing his hometown team on the road.

"It was a measuring stick for our football team, I think to see how we matched up against another really good football team and I'm proud of our guys."

