Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 4 predictions
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
THURSDAY
JACKSONVILLE AT CINCINNATI
Bengals by 7½
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
Check back Friday for Sunday and Monday games