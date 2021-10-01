What to know about Green Bay Packers number 97, defensive tackle Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark started all 13 games he played in last season and led the defensive line with 41 tackles (28 solo).

How long has Clark played for the Packers?

He is in his sixth season.

Has he played for other teams?

No.

Where is Clark from?

He was born in San Bernardino, California. He played college football for UCLA.

What is Clark known for?

He signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension with a $25 million signing bonus on Aug. 15, 2020. He recorded 18½ sacks and forced four fumbles over the past four seasons (2017-'20), No. 2 on the Packers in both categories over that span. His 2½ sacks ranked No. 4 in the NFL in the 2020 postseason, tied for the eighth most by a GB player in the postseason since 1982, and were the most since LB Nick Perry recorded 3½ in the 2015 postseason. He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl (injury replacement for Rams DT Aaron Donald) after a 2019 season where he started all 16 games, ranked No. 2 on the team with a career-high 89 tackles (52 solo) and tied his career high with six sacks. He was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2018.

How tall is Clark?

He is 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds.

How old is Clark?

He's 26 years old.

Who is Clark's family?

His parents are Kenny Sr. and Nicole Clark. He has younger brother, Kyon, and twin sisters, Kennia and Kennise. Since he was 9, Clark's father has been incarcerated on a second degree murder conviction in California.

Other facts

His goal is to play in the Super Bowl. He became the youngest player to appear in a season opener for the Packers since Arnie Herber (20 years old) in 1930. He hosts an annual youth football camp in the summer in Rialto, California. He has conducted a toy drive in his hometown of San Bernardino each of the past two years. He has visited with kids at the Milwaukee Children's Hospital and helped build a playground with the Milwaukee police department. He gave a speech to the Army National Guard 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to thank them for their service.