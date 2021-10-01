What to know about Green Bay Packers number 28, running back AJ Dillon

AJ Dillion appeared in 11 games as a rookie last season and had 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

How long has Dillon played for the Packers?

He is in his second season.

Has he played for other teams?

No

More:Silverstein: A bigger dose of AJ Dillon early could get Packers' offense back on track

More:'Quadzilla' alert: Packers' AJ Dillon ready to put the squeeze on opposing defenses

Where is Dillon from?

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He played college football at Boston College.

What is Dillon known for?

His massive legs have been called tree trunks. Despite his size, he ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine while also managing a 41-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump. He became the youngest player in franchise history to rush for 100-plus yards and two TDs in a game.

What are AJ Dillon's nicknames?

He is The Sauce because of his love for applesauce. He calls one leg Quadzilla and the other The Quadfather.

How tall is Dillon?

He is 6-foot and 247 pounds.

How old is Dillon?

He's 23 years old.

Who is Dillon's family?

His parents are Jameal Dillon and Jessyca Gatewood-Campbell.

Other facts

His full name is Algiers Jameal William Dillon Jr. His grandfather, Thom Gatewood, was the first African American captain in Notre Dame history, set school records for receptions both in a season and a career, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He likes to crush watermelons. There is a Twitter account for his legs: @AJDillonLegs. He did a virtual visit with patients at Marshfield (Wis.) Children's Hospital.