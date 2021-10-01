Green 19 podcast: High-flying Packers need to brace for hungry Pittsburgh Steelers team

The prize for pulling off a dramatic victory over the 49ers is a meeting with a Pittsburgh Steelers team desperate to dig out of a 1-2 hole. The Packers are flying high and co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood share their thoughts on just how good the team should be feel coming off that victory.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.