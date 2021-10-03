Krys Barnes, Elgton Jenkins among inactives for Packers against Steelers

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will be without four starters for Sunday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers inside an overcast, soggy Lambeau Field.

Among the Packers' inactives are inside linebacker Krys Barnes, cornerback Kevin King and left tackle Elgton Jenkins.

Barnes was knocked out of last Sunday night's game in San Francisco with a concussion. He returned to limited practice Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session but did not clear protocol in time for this afternoon's kickoff. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

More:How to watch the Green Bay Packers-Pittsburgh Steelers game

More:Here are our predictions for Packers vs. Steelers

King and Jenkins will miss their second straight game. King was scratched last week with a concussion, while Jenkins is out for the second straight week because of an ankle injury. Neither practiced this past week, and both were doubtful.

With receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling being placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Packers will be without two starters on both sides of the ball. MVS will miss at least three games. He won't be eligible to return until a home game Oct. 24 against Washington.

Outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton is also inactive against the Steelers.

The Packers elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. St. Brown, who would have made a run at the 53-man roster if not for injuries in camp, will give the Packers depth at receiver with MVS unavailable. It's the second straight week St. Brown has been elevated.

The Packers will have defensive lineman Jack Heflin (ankle) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring). Both were listed as questionable. It will be Scott's first game this season, returning from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since camp.

For the Steelers, star edge rusher T.J. Watt is active after missing last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. The former Badger, whom the Packers passed on drafting in 2017, will get a chance to show Green Bay fans what they're missing.

Silverstein:How Packers' offense schemes to slow Steelers' T.J. Watt and other 'game wreckers'