Green Bay Packers fans across the country upset CBS didn't switch to Steelers matchup and instead stayed with Titans-Jets

Viewers in the Wisconsin market didn't miss a snap of the Green Bay Packers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But fans in other markets were not happy CBS didn't leave the Tennessee Titans-New York Jets game, a contest that went into overtime, in time for the Packers' 3:25 p.m. CDT kickoff.

As we know, the Packers have fans all across the world.

They took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

To make matters worse for these fans, there were no commercial breaks during the Packers-Steelers first quarter.

Even though there was a score — the Steelers scored a touchdown — and punts by both teams, the CBS broadcast didn't go to a commercial break.

