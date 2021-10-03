Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb turns back the clock vs. the Steelers. Social media loved it.

It was like old times for Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb.

Cobb, who returned to the Green Bay Packers at the start of training camp at the request of his good buddy and star quarterback, has mostly been quiet in the first three games in his second go-around with the team.

That was until Sunday.

He caught three passes for 43 yards and scored a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter as Green Bay built a 17-10 halftime lead.

Then he scored another touchdown in the third quarter to give the Packers a 27-10 lead.

In the first three games of the 2021 season, the 31-year-old Cobb only had four receptions for a total of 58 yards and no touchdowns.

When he returned to Green Bay, he talked about how much he missed being here. His celebration after his touchdown showed his enthusiasm and likely an indication to show the doubters that he still has something left in the tank.

Cobb spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay, but the Packers let him walk after the 2018 season. He spent the 2019 season in Dallas and then last year played in Houston.

Social media loved Cobb's performance, including the Lambeau Leaps fans thought they'd never see again.

