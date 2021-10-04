Green 19 podcast: Are the Green Bay Packers gaining momentum or just catching teams at the right time?

After getting blown out by New Orleans in the opener, the Green Bay Packers have won three straight. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have differing opinions on what the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday meant but agree the emergence of Randall Cobb came at the right time and the injury to CB Jaire Alexander at the wrong time.

