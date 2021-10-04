Green Bay Packers-Pittsburgh Steelers fan ratings: Running backs, offensive line lead the way

"Run the ball," Green Bay Packers fans say pretty regularly. Sunday, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers did run the ball — and they ran it effectively.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon got 15 carries each, totaling 129 yards — 81 by Dillon and 48 by Jones. The two added four catches for 67 yards as the running backs tied for the highest average score in our postgame fan ratings from about 1,000 voters.

The backs got a 4.0 rating on a one-to-five scale and tied with their offensive line, which opened holes for them while again missing starters David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and playing with two rookie starters.

RELATED: Packers' Allen Lazard, AJ Dillon on Clubhouse Live

RELATED: Green 19 podcast: Are Packers gaining momentum or just catching teams at right time?

The Packers' passing game was on-target, too. Aaron Rodgers threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a 3.9 rating. The wide receivers and tight ends, led by Davante Adams' six catches and Randall Cobb's two touchdowns, got a 3.8 rating.

The coaches got a 3.8 rating, too.

RELATED: Gary, Keke stepped up vs. the Steelers. The Packers need more of that

RELATED: Dillon proving to be perfect complement to Jones in Packers' backfield

The defensive line, which helped to hold the Steelers to 62 rushing yards, were next at 3.6. The linebackers and defensive backs were close behind, at 3.5.

The special teams got the lowest score, at 3.3. That appears to be more a product of the Steelers' called-back blocked field goal late in the first half than the continued success of kicker Mason Crosby and punter Corey Bojorquez.

If you still want to vote, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.