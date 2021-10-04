Green Bay Packers provide no update on injury outlook for cornerback Jaire Alexander

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers shed no light Monday on the status of cornerback Jaire Alexander, who left Sunday's 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that the injury was a shoulder issue but offered no further details. He said tests were still being done and he would have an update Wednesday.

More: What we know and don't know about Jaire Alexander's injury

LaFleur did not set any timetable for Alexander and did not rule out the possibility that the injury could end Alexander's season.

Alexander delivered a jolting tackle in the open field against Steelers running back Najee Harris, dropping him short of a first down on a fourth-and-4. Alexander appeared to get the worst of the collision against the 6-2, 229-pound tailback. After being slow getting up after the play, Alexander was carted to the locker room before the end of the third quarter and did not return.

More:Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb turns back the clock with two touchdowns vs. the Steelers. Social media loved it.

More:AJ Dillon is proving to be the perfect complement to Aaron Jones in Green Bay Packers' backfield

The NFL Network reported that he may have suffered an AC joint injury. Alexander, a second-team All-Pro last season, would be difficult to replace. With Kevin King already in concussion protocol, Alexander’s exit elevated Isaac Yiadom alongside rookie Eric Stokes and slot corner Chandon Sullivan in the Packers’ secondary.

LaFleur also was asked about outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who underwent back surgery last week. LaFleur said he was "hopeful" but not certain that Smith would be able to play again this season and that he would be out "for a while."