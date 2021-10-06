Packers fans (and Davante Adams) perked up with news that cornerback Stephon Gilmore is available

Packers fans are holding their breath waiting to see the long-term prognosis for star cornerback Jaire Alexander after he left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury ... and now an all-pro cornerback just happens to be available?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots are set to release Stephon Gilmore, who has been on the physically unable to perform list with a quad injury and eligible to play in Week 6.

Schefter added that Gilmore could not agree to terms with a restructured contract. Gilmore just happens to have been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year as recently as 2019.

You know who else has taken notice aside from Packers fans? Davante Adams.

The Packers' star receiver threw in a "Call me" response on Gilmore's Instagram post where Gilmore thanked the fans and organization.

It's already a response heard around social media.

The market will be robust for Gilmore, but the Packers initially appear to be in the mix, particularly if the Patriots are able to trade Gilmore before today's 3 p.m. CST deadline, after which he'll be free to sign anywhere.

The interest appears to be mutual, too.

Gilmore was the first cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Year since Charles Woodson in 2009 with the Packers. He's a two-time first-team All Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler who just turned 31 years old.

