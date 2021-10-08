Green 19 podcast: Packers cap busy week with the signing of inside linebacker Jaylon Smith

With cornerback Jaire Alexander's status still in question and other injuries depleting the roster, GM Brian Gutekunst keeps looking elsewhere for replacements. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood discuss how long it will take most recent addition Jaylon Smith to get acclimated and whether he'll even find a place in defensive coordinator Joe Barry's inside linebacker rotation.

