Green Bay Packers place Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, meaning star cornerback will miss at least 3 games

GREEN BAY - On Friday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team planned to be patient with injured cornerback Jaire Alexander, in hopes he could eventually heal on his own without undergoing potentially season-ending surgery.

To that end, the Packers placed Alexander on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the All-Pro corner will miss at least the next three games (Cincinnati on Sunday, at Chicago on Oct. 17 and home against Washington on Oct. 24) while hoping his injured shoulder heals. They should know by then where Alexander stands.

More: Packers not saying how long Jaire Alexander will be out

Green 19 Podcast: Jaylon Smith signing caps busy week for Packers

More: Packers know Jaylon Smith must get up to speed in new system

"Certainly, it's one of those things we're going to let heal and see where it's at down the line before making that determination, but we're hopeful that it'll heal the right way and he'll be back with us in a matter of weeks." LaFleur said.

The Packers made other roster moves Saturday, activating defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevating receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and guard Ben Braden from the practice squad for the Bengals game.