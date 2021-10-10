Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth place on the all-time touchdown list after his two first-half TDs vs. the Bengals

Aaron Rodgers continues to move up the all-time statistical ranks in NFL history.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is now fifth on the all-time touchdown list with 422.

His 5-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 1:14 left in the second quarter Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals moved Rodgers past former San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on the list.

Rodgers entered the game tied with Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino for sixth place with 420.

Rodgers moved past the Hall of Fame quarterback on his 12-yard touchdown pass to AJ Dillon with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

Next on the list for Rodgers?

Brett Favre.

But Rodgers is a long way from catching Favre.

Favre has 508 career touchdown passes. So it won't be for at least a few years until Rodgers gets close to Favre's mark and that's if he plays that long and has sustained success.

Here's the top five all-time touchdown list as of halftime of Sunday's game. It's a list of Rodgers' contemporaries.

1. Tom Brady: 591 (still playing)

2. Drew Brees: 571

3. Peyton Manning: 539

4. Brett Favre: 508

5. Rodgers: 422

