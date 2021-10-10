Aaron Rodgers is in a joyous mood as he takes his photo-bombing antics to the airport ahead of the Packers' game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Rodgers is known for his photo-bombing on the sideline during games.

He's now taking his antics to the airport.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had some fun before boarding the plane for Cincinnati as he walked behind head coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers, in casual clothes with sunglasses and a black gaiter covering his face, put up two fingers to give LaFleur bunny ears before issuing the shaka sign, a gesture associated with Hawaii and surf culture. The 41-year-old LaFleur, who was more buttoned up with a suit and tie on, did not appear to notice his 37-year-old MVP quarterback.

Rodgers was among the many players in a joyous mood leaving Austin Straubel International Airport.

That happens when you've won three straight games.

No one wears a sombrero quite like running back Aaron Jones. He was sporting his usual head attire. Of course, it was all green and gold.

Mason Crosby certainly knows how to endear himself to all Wisconsin sports fans.

The Packers kicker, who is the second-longest tenured player on the team, left in a camouflage Brewers hat. The Brewers, of course, are in the postseason and also head south as they continue their best-of-five series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Randall Cobb must have thought he was heading back to Texas.

Or maybe he just loves cowboy hats these days. After all, he spent the last two seasons in the Lone Star State (one season in Dallas and one in Houston). He posted on his Instagram account Saturday: "Move to Texas for a couple years and come back a (cowboy emoji)."

Here are some other fashion styles from the Packers players.

Who has the best fashion?

