Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will miss his third straight game Sunday vs. the Bengals

CINCINNATI - The Green Bay Packers have hit a critical level with their injury situation.

They already knew cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was put on injured reserve Saturday, would be unavailable Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Same for rookie center Josh Myers, who will miss Sunday's game with a finger injury.

The hope had been for Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to be active for the first time since Week 2. Instead, Jenkins will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Jenkins was listed as questionable but unable to get the green light.

Without Jenkins and Myers, the Packers will effectively be down three starters on their offensive line with All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari still on the physically unable to perform list. That leaves rookie right guard Royce Newman and veteran right tackle Billy Turner as the only preferred starters. Yosh Nijman will likely get his third straight start at left tackle with Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard. The expectation would be for Lucas Patrick to be the team's starting center.

Dennis Kelly, the backup right tackle, will be active after being listed questionable with an illness and back injury this week.

The Packers will have cornerback Kevin King, important for a secondary that will be without its top cornerback. King, who was dropped from the injury report late in the week, has missed the past two games with a concussion.

Along with Jenkins and Myers, cornerback Rasul Douglas, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, safety Vernon Scott and linebacker Jaylon Smith are inactive. Smith just arrived from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was released Tuesday, and will need at least this week to get up to speed. Heflin is inactive after Tyler Lancaster was activated from the COVDI-19/reserve list.

Running back Joe Mixon is active for the Bengals.