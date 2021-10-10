How people responded on Twitter to the rollercoaster ending of the Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game

What just happened?

That might be your reaction after the Green Bay Packers' 25-22 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The game saw five missed field goals in the last 10-plus minutes of the game that spanned the end of the fourth quarter and overtime.

But the game finally concluded with a 49-yard made field goal by Mason Crosby, who had missed three (one with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter, another with no time on the clock to end regulation and another with 8:12 left in overtime).

All of those kicks would have given the Packers the lead or the win. But he got redemption. In between his misses, Cincinnati's kicker Evan McPherson missed two of his own.

Here's how social media reacted to the wild ending to the game.

