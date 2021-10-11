Green 19 podcast: In a can't-miss finish, Packers outlast the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 4-1

It took 68 minutes, but the Packers escaped Paul Brown Stadium with a 25-22 overtime victory in one of the strangest games they've won in a long time. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood try to figure out if it's a good thing the Packers are pulling out close games or it's a sign they're not clicking.

