PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: In a can't-miss finish, Packers outlast the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 4-1

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half on Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium.

It took 68 minutes, but the Packers escaped Paul Brown Stadium with a 25-22 overtime victory in one of the strangest games they've won in a long time. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood try to figure out if it's a good thing the Packers are pulling out close games or it's a sign they're not clicking.

