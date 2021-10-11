Crosby's rocky day reflected in Packers fan ratings

The biggest question in our Green Bay Packers postgame fan ratings after Sunday's game is not our usual one — which position group got the best score.

Instead, it's how fans judged kicker Mason Crosby's day. Not great, as it turns out.

Crosby's rollercoaster ride included a missed extra point, followed by three made field goals, followed by three missed field goals, followed by — at long last — the game-winning field goal in overtime, as the Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22.

The 800 or so people who voted in our ratings seemed to put more weight on the four missed kicks than the game-winner. The special teams group got a 2.0 average score, on a one-to-five scale, the lowest position group of the game.

Only the special teams and the coaching staff — with a 2.9 average score — got lower than a 3.0.

The offense's ratings fared pretty well, despite opportunities to score more than the two touchdowns it got. The receivers group, led by Davante Adams' 11 catches for 206 yards, got the best average score, at 3.9. The running backs — with Aaron Jones running for 103 yards — were right behind them, at 3.8, along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 3.7 and the offensive line at 3.6.

The linebackers led the defensive groups at 3.6, with the defensive linemen getting a 3.5 and the defensive backs, who gave up a 70-yard touchdown pass late in the first half, got a 3.0.

