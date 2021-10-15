Green 19 podcast: Packers gearing up to play the Bears

The Packers may be 4-1, but they haven’t played exceptionally well and heading into a showdown with the rival Chicago Bears, they’re hoping to be healthier and better in the red zone on both sides of the ball. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have updates on all the injuries and explore what has to happen for the Packers to stay on a roll.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.