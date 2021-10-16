Aaron Jones is looking stylish in his green and gold sombrero and Allen Lazard sports a Smurfs sweater as the Packers head to Chicago

It wouldn't be a Packers road trip without an Aaron Jones sombrero sighting.

Actually, the Packers running back has donned that sparkling green and gold sombrero before every game, home or away, either as he boards a plane or enters Lambeau Field.

It really is a thing of beauty. He even wore it in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Lions earlier this season.

Wearing some slick shades, the University of Texas El Paso product was again looking stylish in his sombrero and gave a tip of the hat as he walked to the plane Saturday at Austin Straubel International Airport ahead of the team's Sunday game against the Chicago Bears.

While Jones was wearing his reliable head gear, Randall Cobb was without his cowboy hat this week.

That's probably for the best. He and the Packers are going to the Windy City, after all.

So Jones, hold on tight to your precious sombrero. You don't want to lose that.

What did the team watch on the quick plane ride to Chicago?

Maybe "The Smurfs"?

Allen Lazard might have been giving the team some hints with his colorful Smurfs sweater. The wide receiver gets our vote for most creative.

Fall is certainly in the air this weekend.

And tight end Marcedes Lewis dressed the part with his fall flannel.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was all business again.

LaFleur, wearing a mask, wore a sharp suit and tie ahead of the Packers' fourth road game of the season.

There were no pranks with Aaron Rodgers toward his head coach this week.

But like last week, the Packers quarterback was in a playful mood as he boarded the plane. He went with a relaxed look as he wore an Adidas sweatsuit with his long hair in a ponytail under a winter cap.

While listening to some beats, Rodgers flashed his go-to shaka sign to the camera, which was documented via the Packers' social media accounts.

Will the good vibes continue for Rodgers and the Packers as they go for their fifth straight win?

The Packers (4-1) and Bears (3-2) play at noon from Soldier Field.

