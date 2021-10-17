Aaron Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to guide Green Bay Packers over Chicago Bears 24-14

CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Running back Aaron Jones and receiver Allen Lazard caught touchdown passes from Rodgers (17 of 23 for 195 yards).

With the victory, the Packers raised their record to 5-1 and remained atop the NFC North. The Bears fell to 3-3.