Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins active for Green Packers' game against Chicago Bears

CHICAGO - After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, the Green Bay Packers will have Elgton Jenkins on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears' stout defensive front.

Jenkins is active, giving the Packers the option of returning him to left tackle (he was there during pregame warmups) and potentially opening up their offense. The Packers have started Yosh Nijman at left tackle each of the past three games, and while he has played admirably for a third stringer, coach Matt LaFleur has relied on a bevy of tight end chips to provide extra protection.

Cornerback Kevin King is inactive with a shoulder injury after being ruled out Friday. He's joined by safety Vernon Scott, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Recently arrived linebacker Jaylon Smith will be active for the first time since signing with the Packers last week. Smith was a healthy scratch last week in Cincinnati after arriving from the Dallas Cowboys, who released him earlier in the week.

Jenkins' return is timely. The Bears will have outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) on the field Sunday. Both were listed as questionable. Receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) is also active after being questionable.