Green Bay Packers lose center Josh Myers on first series vs. Chicago Bears; Preston Smith, Darnell Savage also hurt

The Packers escaped Chicago's Soldier Field with a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears, but did not escape the physical grind of a rivalry game without injury.

Rookie center Josh Myers was lost on the first series due to a knee injury. He appeared to injure it while in a pile of players. He went to the locker room and did not return.

Lucas Patrick, who started for Myers last week when Myers was out with a finger injury, took over.

The Packers also announced that Packers linebacker Preston Smith had an oblique injury. It was reported that Smith was questionable for the second half.

Already thin off the edge with Za'Darius Smith out with a back injury, Jonathan Garvin replaced Smith. He had a sack in the first half.

The second half didn't start well for Green Bay as safety Darnell Savage was evaluated for a concussion after making a tackle on Bears running back Khalil Herbert on the Bears' opening offensive play of the second half. He did not return and is now in concussion protocol. He'll have to pass a variety of tests this week to get back on the field

Savage is the third starter in the secondary out with an injury. The Packers were already without Jaire Alexander and Kevin King prior to Sunday's game. Both starting cornerbacks have shoulder injuries.